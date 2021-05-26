Advertisement

Full capacity expected at Kroger Field for 2021 UK football season

Adam Burniston/Twitter
Adam Burniston/Twitter(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Athletics Department plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for football games this fall, beginning with UK’s season opener against ULM on Sept. 4.

Fans can also expect many other popular activities and traditions to return this fall. 

Based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information available, UK intends to return to its traditional gameday environment for the 2021 campaign.

“Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that Coach Stoops is putting together, we couldn’t be more eager for the upcoming season,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we’re planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall.”

Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the highly-anticipated 2021 season can visit UKFootballTix.com for ticket prices and more information.

Kentucky football will play seven home games this fall. The Kentucky football team finished the 2020 season with a Gator Bowl victory over N.C. State, the Wildcats’ third straight bowl win.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

Latest News

Brady Morse delivered a two-run home run in the top of the first for the Admirals 75th home run...
Danville blanks West Jessamine 11-0 in five innings
Lafayette improves to 26-5.
Lafayette beats Boyle Co. 5-4 in Top 10 showdown
UCLA beat UK's double tandem Tuesday.
Kentucky’s No. 1 doubles tandem eliminated in Round of 16
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game...
Knicks’ Julius Randle wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award