Georgetown hosting free concert series for fully vaccinated people

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown is gearing up for a concert series and the tickets are free.

The catch is you have to be fully vaccinated.

Guests will also need to take a COVID-19 test at some point before the show.

The event’s slogan is “Everyone is welcome except the virus.”

Artists like Sam Bush, Victor Wooten, and Lexington musician Tee Dee Young are lined up.

The series kicks off on June 3.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.