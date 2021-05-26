Advertisement

Georgetown hosting free concert series for fully vaccinated people

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown is gearing up for a concert series and the tickets are free.

The catch is you have to be fully vaccinated.

Guests will also need to take a COVID-19 test at some point before the show.

The event’s slogan is “Everyone is welcome except the virus.”

Artists like Sam Bush, Victor Wooten, and Lexington musician Tee Dee Young are lined up.

The series kicks off on June 3.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

Latest News

Suspect shot by Lexington police on May 1, 2021.
Case against kidnapping suspect shot by Lexington police waived to grand jury
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder
Showers & storms arrive soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Our pattern will become more active with showers & storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like sizzle is about to fizzle