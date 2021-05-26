Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 440 new COVID-19 cases; 2.40% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 440 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 457,062 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.40% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 78 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 16 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, and three new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,744.

As of Wednesday, 349 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 109 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 2,010,846 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

