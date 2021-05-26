Advertisement

Hundreds plant flags at Camp Nelson Cemetery

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds helped plant flags at Camp Nelson Cemetery Wednesday morning.

40 cadets from the Appalachian Challenge Academy in Hazard made the journey to Nicholasville to help plant flags on graves with community members.

It’s a tradition usually saved for the Saturday before Memorial Day, but plans had to change because of the pandemic. They planted the flags in sections, able to keep everyone socially distanced.

Tuesday, the volunteers focused on the old section of the cemetery, which houses soldiers dating back to the Civil War.

“It’s honor and remembrance,” said Army veteran Denny Hart. “We remember every one of these service members.”

Hart thanked cadets and community members for their help in planting the flags.

“Yesterday, we had people here as young as 6 actually planting a flag with a mother’s help,” he said. “We had two ladies in their 80′s and a 94-year-old man. We also had all kinds of girl scouts, boy scouts, and different kinds of organizations showing up.”

Hart said it was touching as a former soldier to see the love the community showed for veterans.

Organizers said they are confident the final few flags will be placed by the end of the day Tuesday.

There are nearly 17,000 graves at Camp Nelson.

