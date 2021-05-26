Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like sizzle is about to fizzle

Our pattern will become more active with showers & storms.
Our pattern will become more active with showers & storms.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first round of showers and storms will be here soon.

These are all tied to the first cold front of the week. There is a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for later today. The primary threat is strong winds and heavy rain. As of this moment, it doesn’t look like a widespread thing. However, if you get caught under one of these, it could be rough. This chance will slowly end later tonight. That same front will linger in our area for a while longer. As long as it is here, there will be some showers and storms. Though, I do not expect a total washout with those. Some to our west might be a little strong.

The main front of the week will dip in here for the end of the week. It will bring some much cooler air to the region. Our numbers will fall from the upper 80s to the low and mid-70s by the weekend. This will be refreshing compared to what we have been tracking. It’s even a dip below normal!

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

