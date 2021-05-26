Kentucky woman talks about being immunocompromised in the world of COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What if you’re told you are fully vaccinated but you may not be protected from contracting COVID-19?

Three to four percent of the country’s population fall into this category. We’re talking about people whose immune systems are compromised due to cancer, organ transplants and other illnesses.

“That’s one of the reasons we have to encourage vaccination, broad vaccination, that herd immunity to protect those who physically either can’t get the vaccine or mount the appropriate response,” Dr. Ryan Stanton, emergency room physician.

Dr. Stanton is referring to people like Monica Tribble who takes over a dozen pills every day to maintain her organ transplant.

She didn’t have to look far for a match. Ten years ago, her husband, Brian, donated one of his kidneys to her.

“That’s why I always tell people the true measure of a friend is those who are even willing to go get tested,” Brian said.

During the height of the pandemic, Monica was concerned about catching COVID-19 because her medication suppresses her immune system in order to protect the transplanted kidney.

Just going to the grocery store was a risk.

“I would have on two masks and two pairs of gloves,” Monica said. “That’s just for me to run to Kroger, run to Meijer’s, run to Sam’s and come home.

Meanwhile, Brian who coaches at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg was on the road coaching and recruiting, worried he’d bring COVID-19 home to his family.

“My wife, if she goes down, you know I tell people that’s the tip of the spear right there,” Brian said.

Now, Monica is fully vaccinated from COVID-19 but, because of her weakened immune system, she may not be fully protected.

If she’s out and about and sees someone maskless: “If I see someone not wearing it, like at Kroger’s, I’ll just go down another aisle or go away from them,” Monica said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the Washington Post that early studies actually show that COVID-19 variants could emerge in a single host, a single immunocompromised host.

When the mask mandate is lifted in Kentucky, Monica will continue covering her face in public and keep on living, cautiously. She has a message for those who don’t want to get the vaccine.

“I’m not going to push it on anyone that’s what you feel, just think about everyone else when you’re out,” Monica said.

Monica’s suggestion for others who may be immunocompromised: ask your doctor a lot of questions and do your research on how the vaccine may affect you.

