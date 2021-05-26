Kentucky’s No. 1 doubles tandem eliminated in Round of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s top-seeded doubles tandem of Akvilė Paražinskaitė and Fiona Arrese lost to UCLA’s Elysia Bolton and Jada Hart 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday, ending their championship run in the Sweet 16.

Paražinskaitė and Arrese were the Southeastern Conference’s automatic qualifiers in the 32-team doubles tournament and the first Wildcats to be ranked No. 1 since Mami Adachi and Aldila Sutjiadi in 2016.

The duo is the first doubles tandem to earn a No. 1 overall seed entering the tournament under head coach Carlos Drada. Adachi and Sutjiadi held the ITA No. 1 ranking but were seeded No. 2 for the tournament.

The duo amassed a 21-5 overall record on the season, including a 7-4 mark against ranked foes.

