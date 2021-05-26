Knicks’ Julius Randle wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award

NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player after leading the New York Knicks to the playoffs during his best season.

Randle was a runaway winner after earning his first All-Star berth in his seventh NBA season. He received 98 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while playing an NBA-high 37.6 minutes.

Beyond his stats, Randle was the clear leader of a Knicks team that had missed the playoffs the last seven years and wasn’t expected to make them this season. Instead, they went 41-31 and earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

