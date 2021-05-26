Advertisement

Knicks’ Julius Randle wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award

Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while playing an NBA-high 37.6 minutes.
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player after leading the New York Knicks to the playoffs during his best season.

Randle was a runaway winner after earning his first All-Star berth in his seventh NBA season. He received 98 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while playing an NBA-high 37.6 minutes.

Beyond his stats, Randle was the clear leader of a Knicks team that had missed the playoffs the last seven years and wasn’t expected to make them this season. Instead, they went 41-31 and earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

