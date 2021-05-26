Advertisement

Lafayette beats Boyle Co. 5-4 in Top 10 showdown

With the win, the Generals improve to 26-5.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a battle of Top 10 softball teams Tuesday night, Lafayette beat Boyle County 5-4.

Down 2-0, the Generals (26-5) stormed out in front 4-2 in the second inning and held off the Rebels from there.

Lafayette takes on Great Crossing and Butler in the final two games of the regular season. Boyle County (22-6) faces Central Hardin in the regular season finale before hosting Danville in the 45th District opener on May 31.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

