Liam Draxl advances to Final Four

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - The nation’s No. 1 singles seed Liam Draxl continued his stellar run Wednesday and beat Central Florida’s Gabriel Decamps to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Tennis Championships.

The UK sophomore beat the No. 8 seed from UCF 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus, securing his first straight-set victory of the tournament.

Draxl looks to join Carlos Drada (2000), Jesse Witten (2002) and Eric Quigley (2012) as the only Wildcats in program history to advance to the NCAA Championship final.

Draxl will put his 25-2 record on the line against No. 6 seed Sam Riffice, whose Florida team earned its first national title last weekend. Draxl and Riffice are scheduled for first serve at 2 p.m. ET.

