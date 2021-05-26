Advertisement

Man walks 50 miles to graduation to honor best friend

A man walks to graduation at Boston College in memory of his best friend.
A man walks to graduation at Boston College in memory of his best friend.
By Sam Read
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) – Charlie Martin walked 50 miles this week to his college graduation to honor his best friend who passed away unexpectedly.

As he did it, he had one main question on his mind.

“What wouldn’t you do for the people you love, for your friends, for your family?” he said.

It’s for that reason the 22-year-old pounded the pavement, walking from Fall River to Boston College, a distance of 50 miles.

Martin’s best friend Brendan Rocket died unexpectedly two years ago.

“It’s been really emotional of recent,” he said.

The two buddies did everything together.

“He was a great guy, very loyal, family-oriented,” Martin said.

They graduated together from Durfee High School and this week would have seen both crossing the stage at Boston College to receive their diplomas.

“I just wanted to take this occasion and all this emotion try to turn it into something positive you know,” he said. “Kind of like retracing our journey.”

On his way to Boston College, Martin stopped by Rocket’s family home and then the cemetery where he’s buried.

“I really don’t care if my feet or whatever is hurting a little bit, of course,” Martin said. “I’m going to try to do whatever I can to pay respects to him.”

And with his walk, Martin is earning respect from others, too.

“I’ve been receiving a ton of support messages from friends,” he said.

Martin has created a scholarship in his friend’s name. The GoFundMe page for it has already topped its goal of $30,000.

“He was always a great friend to me through thick and thin,” Martin said. “Whatever it was he was always there supporting me.”

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
Kentucky Blood Center hoping to motivate donors by giving away cars, Amazon gift cards
What if you’re told you are fully vaccinated but you may not be protected from contracting...
Kentucky woman talks about being immunocompromised in the world of COVID-19
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Cooler Changes
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown
Alleged vaccine protestor accused of driving through East Tenn. vaccine tent, nearly hitting personnel inside