Officials break ground on multi-use development on Coldstream Research Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington and The Coldstream Research Campus are growing, but in order to grow, you need people, and a place for them to live.

Coldstream and Cityscape broke ground on a new residential village in the heart of campus off Newtown Pike. Their goal is to create a “live-work-play-innovate environment.”

Coldstream Executive Director George Ward said this model will help build community and spread ideas.

“A lot of research campuses across the country have that same goal and it has really helped them grow the research campuses because it attracts young professionals and innovative workers,” Ward said.

But this facility doesn’t only benefit Coldstream and the University of Kentucky. It’s also expected to attract workers to the city of Lexington.

With growing parks, restaurants, and now places to live, Mayor Linda Gorton said Lexington has a lot to offer.

“It’s not all about work. It’s also about having places to go to enjoy life, play, and having family amenities so we’ve got all those things. I think that’s why businesses like to come here,” Mayor Gorton said.

Ward hopes this campus can be an example of that.

“I want it to be where people are driving down I-75 and they can see the development here, they can see names of companies they recognize, and they realize that Lexington is not only a great city to live in but it’s a great city to bring a company and a great city to work in,” Ward said.

People will be able to move into the complex in spring of 2022.

