Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have released new details on the deadly single-engine plane crash that happened in Breathitt County on Monday.

Troopers say when crews got to the scene near the intersection of KY-1812 and KY-378, they found the plane in a field and engulfed in flames.

On Tuesday, the FAA along with the National Transportation Safety Board launched their investigation, and identified the victim as 62-year-old Timothy Michael Pankiewicz of Green Cove Springs, Florida.

KSP says the flight originated in Florida with a destination of Ohio.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

