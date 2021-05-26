Police: Cruiser stolen in Jenkins, suspect is “armed”

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A suspect stole a police cruiser from the Jenkins Police Department Wednesday.

Jenkins Police Department posted on its Facebook page that if you see a Jenkins PD cruiser with Unit Number 207 to call 911 immediately.

The post said the cruiser was stolen and the suspect is “armed.”

The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office has identified Steven Tackett of Brushy Fork as a suspect in the cruiser theft.

We have reached out to Jenkins PD for more info, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.

