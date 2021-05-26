Advertisement

Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder

Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An attempted traffic stop turned into some serious charges for several people earlier this week.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for Stacy O. Savage, 49, of London, for allegedly being a non-compliant sex offender.

When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. We’re told Savage started to take off before deciding to change direction, steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it.

Savage is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. He also faces additional charges in the violation of the terms of his parole on the sex offender charges.

Three other passengers in Savage’s car, Christina Cassise, 30, of East Bernstadt, Tracie Johnson, 43, of East Bernstadt and Staci Savage, 23, of London were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well.

All four are being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center. Stacy Savage is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. The others are being held on cash bonds in varying amounts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
A shooting victim was taken to UK Hospital on May 25, 2021.
Shooting victim driven to Lexington hospital
Angel Nichole Overstreet whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021, says...
Police searching for missing infant
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

Latest News

Showers & storms arrive soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Our pattern will become more active with showers & storms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like sizzle is about to fizzle
It’s been one year since the death of George Floyd, when a Minneapolis police officer knelt...
WATCH | Activists, protesters plan George Floyd memorial in downtown Lexington
Kentucky State Police have released new details on the deadly single-engine plane crash that...
WATCH | Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash