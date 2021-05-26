Sheriff: Man rams police cruiser, charged with attempted murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An attempted traffic stop turned into some serious charges for several people earlier this week.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for Stacy O. Savage, 49, of London, for allegedly being a non-compliant sex offender.

When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. We’re told Savage started to take off before deciding to change direction, steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it.

Savage is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. He also faces additional charges in the violation of the terms of his parole on the sex offender charges.

Three other passengers in Savage’s car, Christina Cassise, 30, of East Bernstadt, Tracie Johnson, 43, of East Bernstadt and Staci Savage, 23, of London were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well.

All four are being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center. Stacy Savage is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. The others are being held on cash bonds in varying amounts.

