Virtual forum being held for community to learn more about FCPS superintendent candidates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board announced its top picks for the new superintendent Monday.

This week, students, parents and community leaders will also get the chance to learn more about them through a virtual forum.

Dr. Tawana Grover will kick things off at 5:30 Wednesday night, followed by Dr. Demetrus Liggins at 6:45. Both candidates will have an hour to introduce themselves to the public and answer questions submitted by the community.

Grover currently serves as the superintendent in Grand Island, Nebraska, a district of around 10,000 students. Liggins is the superintendent of schools in Greenville, Texas, an urban district of 5,000 thousand students outside Dallas.

The remaining three candidates, Dr. Christopher Bernier, Dr. Melvin Brown and Angela Dominguez will take part in their own virtual forums Thursday night.

People can live stream the discussions or attend in-person at Norsworthy Auditorium on East Main Street in Lexington.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts and feedback with the Fayette County School Board by Friday.

An in-person meet and greet will take place on Wednesday, June 2, at Frederick Douglass High School from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Here’s a full list of the candidates:

Dr. Christopher S. Bernier, Ed.D. - Dr. Bernier serves as the chief of staff for the Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, Nevada. As an executive cabinet member in the 5th largest school district in the U.S. since 2019, Dr. Bernier drives and executes the student-centered vision for over 310,000 students and 42,000 employees. Dr. Bernier serves as chair of the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Committee for Goals and Objectives. He has achieved an over 10 percent increase in graduation rates, revitalized magnet programs, and created unique partnerships for college and career pathways for students.

Dr. Melvin J. Brown, Ed.D. - Since 2017, Dr. Melvin Brown has served as the superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools, a district with 7,300 students in the metropolitan area of Columbus, Ohio. Prior to this role, he was associate superintendent at Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia, a district of 89,000 students and a county population of 400,000. While at Reynoldsburg, Dr. Brown worked diligently to address district inequities in high school programming, including Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus enrollment.

Angela Dominguez - Ms. Dominguez serves as the assistant superintendent of academic services in Edgewood Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas, a large, urban district of about 10,000 students. Previously, she served as the district’s chief of secondary schools and executive director of school leadership. Ms. Dominguez is making great strides in providing equitable opportunities for scholars of Edgewood, a high-poverty district. Accomplishments across her 26-year career include collaboration with external partners (e.g., Texas A&M, Texas Council for International Studies, and others) to create unique learning opportunities for Edgewood students, improved academic accountability from a D grade to a C, selection as a Principal of the Year semi-finalist by a Texas-based corporation, and recognition as the Bilingual Administrator of the Year by a local chapter of bilingual educators.

Dr. Tawana Grover, Ph.D. - Dr. Tawana Grover is superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Grand Island, Nebraska, a district of over 10,000 students. Prior to becoming a superintendent in 2016, she served leadership roles in DeSoto Independent Schools—a suburban district of Dallas, Texas with 10,000 students—as chief human resource officer, executive director of federal programs, director of special programs, and principal.

Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Ph.D. - Dr. Demetrus Liggins has served since 2016 as superintendent of schools in Greenville Independent School District, an urban district of 5,000 students outside of Dallas, Texas. Previously, Dr. Liggins has been a bilingual/Spanish classroom teacher; an assistant principal; an elementary, middle, and high school principal; and an area superintendent of schools, in districts with as many as 35,000 students. In his current role, Dr. Liggins has increased student outcomes at all levels, including minority and economically-disadvantaged students’ performance, led the creation of a 5-year strategic plan and graduate profile, and transitioned several traditional schools to schools of choice, which helped improve equity across the district.

