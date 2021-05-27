Advertisement

Airman surprises son during 6th grade graduation

Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.
By Jared Goffinet and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Keegan Branam, who’s in the 6th grade at Wilson Elementary School, got an amazing surprise when his mother, Air Force Sgt. Katrina Marquardt, made it back for his graduation on Thursday.

Sgt. Marquardt has been serving in Afghanistan this year.

Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.

When Keegan saw his mom walking down the field, he ran and jumped into her arms.

The heartwarming moment was all captured on video.

6th grade student Keegan Branam just got a huge special surprise at graduation! His mom, Sgt. Katrina Marquardt, is back home after serving in Afghanistan! Thank you for your service, Sergeant & congratulations Keegan! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #weareFHSD

Posted by Forest Hills School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021

