Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Warm and Windy Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good morning! We are waking up this Thursday with some pretty dense fog. We have a dense fog advisory in effect from now until 9 AM, so please be careful while driving and have on low beams.

Temps are right in the 60′s and it’s a bit on the muggier side. Throughout the day, we will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, gradually warming up into the 80′s, before more clouds move in. Later this afternoon into this evening, the chance for showers and storms increases as a cold front moves through.

Tomorrow, we even have the chance to see some stronger cells roll in and they will come in two waves. One earlier in the morning, and one moving through later in the day. Our main threat with these will be damaging winds and small hail. This will take with it a strong cold air mass, and waking up on Saturday temps in the 40′s. That is well below average, with highs close to 60 degrees with a stray shower and mostly cloudy skies. This pattern is highly unusual for the end of May, and we won’t recover to the average for a couple of days. Then on Sunday, the clouds should scale back a bit, and we will try and rebound back into the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Memorial Day will be beautiful with near-average temps around 80 and clear skies. Then after we warm back up again into the 80′s with scattered rain chances to start off June.

Have a great day:)

