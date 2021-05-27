Advertisement

Beloved stuffed animal helps teen get into Princeton

Chris Butcher, 18, says his worn and tattered childhood stuffed animal, Bigdog, helped him come...
Chris Butcher, 18, says his worn and tattered childhood stuffed animal, Bigdog, helped him come to terms with his Blackness. The story led to his acceptance to 20 colleges.(Source: Chris Butcher, WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (WABC) - An inspiring essay about his childhood stuffed animal helped a New Jersey high school senior get into 20 colleges, including 6 schools in the Ivy League. He chose to attend Princeton.

Chris Butcher, 18, says a stuffed dalmatian named Bigdog played a huge part in him getting accepted to 20 colleges but more importantly helped him come to terms with his Blackness.

The worn and tattered dalmatian has been with Butcher his whole life. It actually first belonged to his older brother, Taylor, who died when he was just a few months old.

“When I had negative encounters and whatnot, I would come home, and if I was sitting on my bed, Bigdog was there. He’s a reassuring object for me,” Butcher said.

A senior at Dwight Morrow High School, Butcher felt like he never fit in. He wrote about it in the essay part of his college application, admitting race was the source of his inner hatred.

He felt so defeated in his junior year that he broke down, and once again, he turned to Bigdog for help. It was then Butcher had a realization, writing, “If I did not let Bigdog’s decaying structure define his worth, I was not going to let my Black skin, define mine.”

“He’s old, neck kinda falling apart, so I use that to show how his outward appearance brings about judgment to compare it to how my Black skin brings judgment when people first see me,” Butcher said.

It was a major turning point for Butcher, who went on to start the Black Student Union at his high school to help other Black students with similar identity crises. He also organized a Black Students Matter protest and worked with the Bergen County NAACP.

“Bigdog, my beloved stuffed dog, helped me learn to re-write my own story, appreciate Blackness in my own terms, and challenge the stereotypes placed upon me. I am endlessly comfortable and confident with who I am. I can be myself in my own skin because my Blackness does not define me; I define myself,” wrote Butcher in his essay.

Butcher is headed to Princeton in the fall, where he will major in molecular biology. He wants to be a doctor but hasn’t decided his specialty, possibly cardiology or emergency medicine. He also plans to focus on African American Studies.

Bigdog won’t be making the trip to Princeton but will instead stay home with Butcher’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

Latest News

Four children were hospitalized after a dust devil carried a bounce house more than 15 feet...
Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing
Fleming County High School seniors Matti Mers and Buddy Morgan
Fleming Co. seniors wear pins and ribbons for two students unable to make it to graduation