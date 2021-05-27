Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes For The Weekend

cold
cold(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another warm and windy day, but massive weather changes are blowing in for the Memorial Day Weekend. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are leading the charge and some of these could be strong or severe late today into Friday. Beyond that… It’s chilly.

Isolated showers and storms will be around today as temps hit the 80s. Southwest winds will be gusty ahead of a storm system moving in from the west. As this storm gets closer, it will bring clusters of thunderstorms into western Kentucky late this afternoon and evening.

That threat focuses farther east overnight and Friday as the low works through the Ohio Valley. High winds and hail are the main threats through Friday.

Once the low slides to our east, much cooler winds blow from the north and northeast as low clouds and isolated showers linger into Saturday. This keeps highs in the 50s for many and could set records for the lowest high temp for the date.

Sunday looks cool with highs in the 60s with Memorial Day seeing dry skies and temps in the 70s. Storms return for the middle of next week.

