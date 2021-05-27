Company expanding operations in Whitley County, adding more than 200 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some more job opportunities will soon be coming to Southeastern Kentucky, thanks to an ongoing commitment from company.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday leaders with Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC plan to create 250 full-time jobs in Williamsburg with a $50 million expansion of the company’s automotive air springs manufacturing plant.

The 68,000-square-foot expansion of the 375,000-square-foot facility comes from a growing customer demand and new business, including an increased focus on electric vehicle parts. Work on the expansion project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

“As we continue to work toward a brighter future for all Kentuckians, I want to thank Firestone Industrial Products for its commitment to Whitley County, the Eastern Kentucky region and the commonwealth as a whole,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “This company has been an important corporate partner in our state for decades, and this investment by Firestone in support of the emerging electric vehicle market ensures that will continue to be the case for years to come. Thank you to the company’s leadership for furthering their commitment to Kentucky.”

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Nashville, Firestone Industrial Products is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc. The company manufactures air springs and related products for commercial trucks and trailers, passenger vehicles including sport-utility vehicles and minivans, light trucks, motor homes, buses, agricultural equipment, rail and industrial applications.

“With the increase in vehicle electrification, Firestone air suspension systems are in high demand among the most innovative and forward-thinking original equipment manufacturers globally,” said Emily Poladian, president of Firestone Industrial Products in the release. “Firestone air suspensions are optimally designed with electric vehicles in mind. Compared to traditional coil spring suspensions, our air suspensions are designed to help improve the handling and comfort of heavier electric vehicles and can even help improve EV range by lowering the vehicle to help improve aerodynamics. Advanced air suspensions are increasingly a ‘must-have’ technology on premium electric vehicles, and Firestone is committed to maintaining its leadership in this exciting and important market.”

Firestone opened its Whitley County operation in 1989, currently employs more than 500 people and produces approximately four million parts annually.

