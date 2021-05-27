Advertisement

Police: No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County

(WBTV File)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say no foul play is suspected after a body was found in Perry County Thursday morning.

The body was discovered along a well-known ATV and hunting trail in Lower Second Creek.

Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said a man found the body as he was passing through the area.

Combs said the victim is believed to be a man.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell us the person went missing earlier this week.

