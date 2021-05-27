Fleming Co. seniors wear pins and ribbons for two students unable to make it to graduation

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, Fleming County High School seniors will put on their cap and gowns and walk across the stage on the football field, signaling the end of their high school careers.

But, two students can’t make it to the graduation ceremony.

“It kind of hit home for me,” senior Hallie Adams said.

Buddy Morgan is a senior on the Fleming County High baseball team. He suffered serious injuries when he and his brother were in a car crash the same night as his senior night.

And, senior Matti Mers is battling leukemia.

“I can’t imagine what they’re feeling right now, Matti is all the way in Cincinnati and Buddy is in Lexington,” Adams said. “The whole entire senior class doesn’t want them to feel like they’re forgotten.”

So, they’re using a tangible symbol, a pin for Buddy and a ribbon for Matti. The entire senior class is keeping the two in their hearts by wearing the tokens on their sleeves.

“We hope that by wearing the pins and the ribbons we can have them feel as if they’re still there,” Adams said.

It’s a way to make sure both Buddy and Matti walk across the stage and finish their high school careers with the rest of their senior class.

“That’s what I want everybody to take from that, that Buddy and Matti can still walk across that stage with the help of the student body,” Adams said.

The entire senior class donated money to order the pins, and Adams and her mom made each of the ribbons.

