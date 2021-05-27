Advertisement

Four hospital workers convicted for reckless abuse

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Four hospital workers have been convicted and sentenced to jail time for reckless abuse of an adult, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Ellyssa Klein, 28, Sandra Nobbe, 31, Gary Ray, 74, and Ashley Flower, 33, were all employees of Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Klein and Nobbe were employed as certified nursing assistants with the hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit, and Ray and Flower were employed as registered nurses with the facility.

According to AG Cameron, between July 1, 2015, and July 2, 2015, the defendants participated in and aided one another in the improper restraint of an elderly patient assigned to the Behavioral Health Unit.  This restraint was accomplished by arranging furniture around the patient’s medical recliner chair and placing two therapeutic water bags, each weighing in excess of thirty-five pounds, on the patient.  The restraints remained in place for approximately fifteen hours.

“The most vulnerable members of our Kentucky family deserve protection, and we will not tolerate abuse or neglect by those charged with their care,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “I appreciate the work of our Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control Unit to hold accountable those responsible for these terrible actions, and I urge anyone with information regarding suspected abuse to contact our office at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.”

On April 1, 2021, Klein, Nobbe, and Ray pled guilty to Reckless Abuse or Neglect of an Adult, a Class A misdemeanor, and they were sentenced to twelve months in jail, conditionally discharged for two years.  As a special condition of the plea, they agreed to resolve an administrative case with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services arising directly from their neglect of the patient.  This resolution resulted in their placement on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry for a period of seven years.  They also agreed to forfeit their professional licenses.

On May 20, 2021, Flower pled guilty to Reckless Abuse or Neglect of an Adult and was sentenced to twelve months in jail, conditionally discharged for two years.  Flower agreed to forfeit her professional license as a part of her guilty plea.

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services investigated the case.  David R. Startsman and Serah E. Wiedenhoefer, attorneys with the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control, prosecuted the case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, neglect, or exploitation in a Medicaid facility, contact the Attorney General’s elder abuse tip line at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
(Photo: Buddy Forbes)
KSP: Grenade retrieved from truck of suspect in cruiser theft, cruiser found abandoned
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent, nearly hitting staff

Latest News

Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill...
Richmond police asking for help in search of missing man
Image taken from surveillance footage on January 6, 2021.
Kentucky man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol breach
cold
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes For The Weekend
Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky