Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a thing of the past.

Kentucky is transitioning to regional transportation offices, instead of having circuit court clerks handle that.

In Rockcastle County, after June, you won’t be able to go to the circuit court clerk inside the courthouse to get your driver’s license renewed. In fact, Thursday was the last day to get a permit.

After June 30, Rockcastle residents will have to go to a regional site in Somerset. Rockcastle is among 10 counties making that transition.

To make it easier, the clerk’s office says they are going to be open two Saturdays in June to allow anyone whose license expires within six months to renew.

Already, some counties have stopped issuing driver’s licenses and every circuit court clerk will end that practice at the end of June next year.

“It makes sense to me. But, like I said, I have mixed emotions on it,” said JS Flynn, Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk. ”I will be glad to see the citizens have a place where they can go just to get those services rendered to them, without them having to wait in the line to get other things done.”

The new regional offices will offer the new REAL ID or standard card version of the driver’s license, along with learner permits or CDLs.

You can currently get a READ ID at 16 regional offices including Frankfort, Lexington, Richmond, Somerset, Jackson and Prestonsburg.

