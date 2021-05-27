Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 421 new COVID-19 cases; 2.51% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 421 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 457,482 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.51% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 78 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, and two new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,748.

As of Thursday, 328 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 96 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 2,020,760 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

