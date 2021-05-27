‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After 218 days in hospitals and recovery centers fighting COVID-19, Jeff Cox came home Wednesday afternoon.

“A lot of people anymore don’t believe in miracles but you’re gonna see one come in the parking lot here in a few minutes,” said Lynn Miracle, Jeff’s pastor at Wasioto Missionary Baptist Church.

Cox’s battle with the virus began October 20 when he was admitted to ARH in Middlesboro. Doctors told his wife Susan, they did not think he would survive.

“The Lord did it. Doctors had told me it wasn’t possible if he stayed on a ventilator, he’d be on a ventilator, he’d never come off of it,” said Jeff’s wife Susan Cox. “He’s a miracle. He’s a true miracle, aren’t you baby.”

When Jeff pulled into the parking lot of Wasioto Missionary Baptist Church with a crowd of people waiting for him, he was overwhelmed with emotions. He said he dreamed of this moment, but did not think it would ever come.

“I finally realized I didn’t have anything left in me and I felt like I wasn’t gonna make it, I’d end up in a nursing home or something,” said Jeff “I basically laid in the bed, got up, and done therapy wanting to come home everyday.”

Jeff says prayers from his church and surrounding communities is what pulled him through.

“It’s awesome. It’s unexplainable to know that there’s that many people out there that love you as much as they do,” he said.

“God’s people come together calling upon his name, he’ll hear their cries and he absolutely heard the cries of the people in Jeff’s case,” said Miracle.

The feeling of leaving the hospital was one Jeff could not describe. He said, when he learned of going home, it was like a breath of fresh air.

“Everything seems new to me because I’ve been confined in that hospital, you know? I hadn’t even been outside since October other than transferring from one ambulance to another,” said Jeff.

On the drive to his house, signs were placed welcoming him home, and his family was waiting for him in his yard.

“Now that he is home, it’s just like the best feeling ever,” said Susan.

One of his favorite homecoming moments, was hugging his grandchildren for the first time in seven months.

“I just knew he was going to be ready to see his grandbabies. He didn’t get to see Marley walk or anything like that, now she’s running all over the place,” said Jeff’s son Dylan Cox.

The journey home was an upward and downhill journey, but Susan never lost faith.

“It’s something I don’t want to go through again but I’m glad it’s over and I knew God would bring him home,” said Susan.

Jeff has months of therapy ahead, but he can walk with a walker and only has a low dose of oxygen. Therapists say with time, he can get back to where he was before COVID.

