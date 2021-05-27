Advertisement

Kings Island cuts hours, cites labor shortage

Photo credit: Kings Island
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island is cutting hours, citing a labor shortage in a notice to season pass holders.

“This Friday Kings Island begins daily operation for the summer. We want to be sure we are delivering a fun and memorable experience but like a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is not immune. With this in mind, we want to provide you with a few updates and reminders.”

  • Soak City Water Park opens this weekend. As a reminder, reservations are required to enter Soak City. Currently, there are no reservations available this weekend.
  • “We have updated our operating calendar to help provide you with the best experience.” Through June 10, Kings Island will now be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. “Don’t forget to take advantage of your Season Pass Early Ride Time beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day.”
  • Before you head to the park, it is always a good idea to check the website for the latest on park operations and updates.

This development comes after Kings Island announced earlier this week there will be additional security measures in place after several fights broke out at the amusement park last weekend, on Saturday.

Kings Island forced to close early Saturday due to fights in park, parking lot

