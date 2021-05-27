Lafayette band members create Memorial Day display at Lexington VA hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this year, the Lafayette High School band held a fundraiser to buy American flags.

The students partnered up with the Lexington VA to create a display for Memorial Day.

Officials tell us that this is the day words turn into action. After the Lafayette band held a fundraiser to raise money for these flags, Thursday is the day when they’ll actually go in the ground.

This morning students from the LaFayette High School Band planted flags along the entrance to the Lexington VA as a way of honoring veterans for Memorial Day. I spoke with organizers about the event and the students about what this means to them. More coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/90q9D1zI0L — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) May 27, 2021

“I think the kids just really want to be a part of something. That’s what being in band is about,” said Jennie Hays, LaFayette Band Association. “And I think this is being a part of honoring our veterans and serving our country.”

Thursday morning members of the LaFayette band placed 20 flags along the entranceway to the Lexington VA, creating almost a kind of honor guard for veterans as they come onto the hospital’s campus.

Tanya Whitmore with the Lexington VA says she’s grateful for the students’ contributions and their willingness to give back and honor those who gave their lives.

“It is a bigger display and it will be beautiful for everyone to see, but, most importantly, getting our students and our community involved and giving back and recognizing the importance of giving back and serving those who served our country,” Whitmore said.

“It makes me feel special that I’m able to give something to those who are still fighting for us,” said Lauren Hays, LaFayette senior.

Officials from the LaFayette band tell us this fundraiser was actually a rolling fundraiser. So, they plan on using that money to place more flags out at the VA on the upcoming veteran holidays.

