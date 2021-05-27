Advertisement

Prison visits to resume next month in Kentucky

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will reopen its prisons to visitors starting next month as the COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen among inmates.

Visitations will resume the week of June 20th at Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities. Gov. Beshear said Tuesday that more than 75% of adult inmates in state custody have been vaccinated.

The state halted in-person visits more than one year ago in response to the pandemic. Visitors must be vaccinated and will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

