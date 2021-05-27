Advertisement

Richmond police asking for help in search of missing man

Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.

Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill Avenue. They say he is intellectually disabled.

Police say he’s bald on his head with some brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, tennis shoes, and latex cleaning gloves.

If you see Moenich, you’re asked to contact dispatch at (859) 624-4776 or call 911.

