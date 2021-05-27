Advertisement

Rolling Thunder bikers help escort 12th fallen Kentuckian back home

Rolling Thunder bikers help escort Howard Scott Magers home.
Rolling Thunder bikers help escort Howard Scott Magers home.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dozens of motorcyclists with Rolling Thunder helped with the escort of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers Wednesday night.

Rolling Thunder is a national nonprofit that pushes for the identification of missing and unaccounted for soldiers.

“Some of these people have been missing, you know, from Vietnam era, 50 plus years. And World War Two, almost 80 years from Pearl Harbor. Their families need closure. It’s what we do. It’s what we believe is right. It’s what we fight for is to bring these POW MIA’s home,” said Todd Matonich, President of Rolling Thunder Chapter 5.

Many of its members are veterans and ride motorcycles; however, neither are required to join the organization.

“The more you see the gratitude and appreciation on the family. It’s just amazing knowing that you brought them home. I mean, he’s finally in his home, home soil. And he’s back in Kentucky,” said Matonich.

Members say it was an honor to help escort Magers back to Kentucky.

“You’ll see grown man tear up all the time doing this,” said member, John Rebello who was in the Army 1980 to 1988 as a nuclear biological chemical warfare specialist.

According to Matonich, Magers was the 12th missing soldier to come home to Kentucky. The group went back to Nashville Thursday to help escort another Kentucky World War II vet back home to Beaver Dam.

