Sandbar sharks swim into Newport Aquarium for Shark Summer

This is the first time in eight years sandbar sharks have been featured at Newport Aquarium.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - What’s better than Shark Week? How about Shark Summer at the Newport Aquarium as they welcome two new sandbar sharks to the facility.

The new sharks will be part of the summer-long shark event at the Aquarium starting this Friday.

“It’s exciting to present these new sharks to our guests,” said Kelly Sowers, Newport Aquarium’s General Curator. “They’re fascinating to watch up-close and give us the opportunity to teach people about the value of sharks. Protecting a vulnerable species like this is so important.”

The Newport Aquarium needs your help naming the two new sandbar sharks. [Click to submit a name]

For ticket information, click here.

