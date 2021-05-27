Suspect arrested with guns, explosives at UK Hospital indicted by grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against Bryan Carroll is moving forward in Fayette County.

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on seven charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Bryan Carroll mugshot (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

This all stems from his March 25 arrest outside UK Hospital.

UK Police say they got a tip from Versailles Police that Carroll was visiting Someone in the emergency room and was known to carry weapons.

Surveillance video of his arrest shows officers tackling him to the ground as he walks to his car. While struggling with police, Carroll got out of his shirt to reveal body armor and a pistol on his hip.

Investigators found another handgun on him and four more in his car along with two rifles in his back seat. They also found four live explosive devices and one non-live device.

The FBI was called to the hospital, they also searched his home for three days but we still haven’t heard if they found anything.

Carroll is still in custody in Fayette County. He’s scheduled to face a judge again Friday morning and we’ll keep you updated on what happens inside the courtroom.

Since Carroll’s arrest, UK Hospital has started using metal detectors for all adult patients and visitors entering the emergency department.

