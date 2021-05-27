UK football announces times, channels for first three games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – With football season just a few months away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2021 college football slate.

The Wildcats kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games to open the challenging slate. The game will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET. Missouri arrives in Lexington on Sept. 11 for the first conference game of the year on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on Sept. 18. UK’s contest vs. the Mocs will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at noon ET.

UK recently announced plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for football games this fall, beginning with UK’s season opener against ULM on Sept. 4. Fans can also expect many other popular activities and traditions to return. Based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information available, UK intends to return to its traditional gameday environment for the 2021 campaign.

Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the highly anticipated 2021 season can visit UKFootballTix.com for ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at just $199, offering a significant savings over single-game ticket prices. Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Fans should also stay tuned to Kentucky Athletics on social media for more information about upcoming Select-a-Seat events at Kroger Field.

Kentucky football’s popular mini-packs – which offer tickets to select home games – went on sale May 27 at 9 a.m.

Fans will be able to purchase a 3-Game Mini-Pack featuring two Southeastern Conference games. This option provides flexible game selection and pricing that enables fans to customize a plan to best fit their needs. Pricing depends on games and seating locations selected. All mini-packs will include the SEC home opener against Missouri on September 11, and fans may also select games from each of the following groupings to create a customized experience:

