Woman facing reckless homicide charge after Clay County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after a deadly crash in Clay County.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 4, on KY 149 in the Manchester area.

According to Kentucky State Police, 27-year-old Jenna R. Hubbs, of Corbin, was driving a side-by-side ATV northeast on KY 149 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went off the road and overturned.

Jenna R. Hubbs, 27.
Jenna R. Hubbs, 27.(Clay Co. Detention Center)

KSP says the passenger of the vehicle 32-year-old Johnathan Hoskins, of Manchester, was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

State police say drugs and alcohol usage are suspected.

Hubbs is facing charges of reckless homicide and DUI.

The investigation by KSP is ongoing.

