Advertisement

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation. She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 34 years at the helm of WKYT’s evening newscasts, Sam Dick plans to step away from the...
After 34 years as WKYT’s evening anchor, Sam Dick to retire in November
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Officials identify pilot killed in Breathitt Co. single-engine plane crash
Stacy Savage, Christina Cassise, Tracie Johnson and Staci Savage all face charges in the case.
Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Fleming County High School seniors Matti Mers and Buddy Morgan
Fleming Co. seniors wear pins and ribbons for two students unable to make it to graduation
Senior captain of the Bell County High School Girls Soccer team Natasha Miracle signs to play...
Teen injured in Bell County crash had signed to play at Union College the day of crash
Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital with COVID-19
‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Pineville man comes home after 218 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19