Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Ahead of the Weekend

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good morning! It is Friday in the commonwealth and temps are fairly warm, waking up warm in the upper 60′s across the region.

I am sure some are noticing more clouds than others so far, and some are even getting the first taste of showers for the day. Furthermore, we will see showers and storms roll through the day as an area of low pressure passes by. These storms will be scattered, and the day won’t be a complete washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy in case you get lucky. Rain is a good thing though and it will significantly decrease the pollen levels that we so desperately need. The best chance for more widespread showers will come this afternoon, and highs will top out in the mid 70′s.

Tomorrow, a strong cold air mass pushes in and we will see our high for the day of 57 likely at midnight... meaning it is only going to get much chillier throughout the day (yuck). Shower activity is also likely throughout the day, but it will be scattered showers. Sunday morning temps will be in the 40′s, and as the clouds start to move on out we rebound back into the 60′s. Finally, Memorial Day Monday looks to be beautiful with temps in the 70′s and dry conditions. The rest of the week rain chances come back as we enter a typical summer-like pattern with temps closer to average.

I hope you all have a great day, weekend, and travel safely if you are leaving town:)

