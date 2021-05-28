Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Record Cold This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an active weather day out there as showers and thunderstorms rumble through the region to kick off our Memorial Day Weekend. This is the unofficial start to summer, but Mother Nature has other ideas. Record cold high temps are possible into Saturday as this pattern borders on the absurd for this time of year.

With low pressure working across the Ohio Valley today, it opens us up to clusters of showers and thunderstorms. This won’t be all day rain, but it will give us the potential for some more beneficial rains.

Temps today are mainly in the 70s, but the numbers really drop as the low moves east this evening into tonight. Readings by Saturday morning reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Low clouds and a few lingering showers will combine with a northeasterly wind to keep our Saturday temps ridiculously low. Highs will generally be in the 50s for much of central and eastern Kentucky and there’s a chance they barely get there for some areas.

Saturday could be one of the coldest days on record for this time of year, folks.

Clouds are going to try and linger into Sunday and that should keep temps in the low 60s across central and eastern Kentucky. If the west can get some sun, temps reach the low 70s.

Memorial Day continues to look better with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies.

Another slow-moving storm system looks to bring showers and storms in here beginning late Tuesday and may last through the week into next weekend.

