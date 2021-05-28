Advertisement

City of Lexington begins door-to-door vaccine campaign

Lexington officials are looking at ways to get more people access to the COVID-19 vaccine as...
Lexington officials are looking at ways to get more people access to the COVID-19 vaccine as the number of new vaccinations starts to drop. Part of the city’s plan could involve going door to door with information.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city has hit the streets for its door-to-door vaccine campaign.

MORE >> Lexington planning door-to-door campaign to get more people vaccinated

Canvassers started their work in neighborhoods along Versailles Road this week, urging folks to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned,” Gorton said. “Overall, nearly 60% of our adults have been vaccinated. We’re proud of that progress, but we want to get more shots into arms, especially those of young people.”

Canvassers are urging all Lexington residents ages 12 and over to get a vaccine. City officials say a mobile clinic will be set up near Versailles Road neighborhoods at Centro de San Juan Diego, 1389 Alexandria Dr., to offer free vaccines from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

For more information on free vaccine clinics in Lexington, you can follow this link to the city’s website.

If you’d like to volunteer to join the canvassers, you can email Quin Welch in the mayor’s office at qwelch@lexingtonky.gov.

