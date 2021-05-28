Corbin man dead after pickup truck crashes into tree

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says the single-car crash happened Thursday afternoon, shortly before 3:30, on KY 312 near the community of Keavy.

According to the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Damon Longsworth, of Corbin, was driving a pickup truck east on KY-312 when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Longsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

