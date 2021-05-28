Advertisement

Corbin man dead after pickup truck crashes into tree

(Image: File photo)
(Image: File photo)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says the single-car crash happened Thursday afternoon, shortly before 3:30, on KY 312 near the community of Keavy.

According to the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Damon Longsworth, of Corbin, was driving a pickup truck east on KY-312 when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Longsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill...
Police: Missing Richmond man found safe
Four hospital workers convicted for reckless abuse
File image.
Lexington officials announce new voucher program to help end homelessness
Lexington police are on the scene of a shooting on E Sixth and Chestnut.
Police investigating shooting near downtown Lexington

Latest News

Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
WKYT Investigates | Busload of migrant children arrives in Kentucky overnight
Graham Waller, the owner of Winchell’s in Lexington, says he grateful that business is picking...
Kentucky COVID-19 restrictions relaxed at restaurant, bars
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Double fatal accident shuts down part of I-64 near Carter County fairgrounds
File image
Increased traffic a welcome sign of ‘normalcy’ for some Memorial Day travelers