Gov. Beshear reports 415 new COVID-19 cases; 2.43% positivity rate


Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 415 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 457,892 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.43% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 71 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, and four new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,758.

As of Friday, 338 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 103 are in the ICU, and 64 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 2,031,607 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

