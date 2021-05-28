Gov. Beshear reports 415 new COVID-19 cases; 2.43% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 415 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 457,892 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.43% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 71 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, and four new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,758.

As of Friday, 338 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 103 are in the ICU, and 64 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 2,031,607 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.