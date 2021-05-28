How often are migrant children brought into Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busload of migrant children flown into Knoxville overnight crossed into southern Kentucky early Friday morning.

WKYT and our sister station WVLT learned the children arrived on a plane at Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport at 11:19 p.m. Thursday.

Flight records show the plane originated in Long Beach, California, where hundreds of children found at the border are temporarily being held in a convention center. The children were moved to the site after an outcry over reports about the conditions they were being held in at the border, including being put in cages.

So, how common is it to have migrant children brought into Kentucky? These unaccompanied children are just part of the crisis at the border. So, we did some digging for answers.

Since October, the government took 27,417 unaccompanied children into custody. They are children under the age of 18 and each had no parent or legal guardian in the united states who can care for them.

Thirty-two percent of them are females and sixty-eight percent are males.

Where did they come from? Most are from Guatemala at 48%, 25 percent from Honduras, 14% from El Salvador, 6% from Mexico and 8% from other countries.

Relocating unaccompanied children to Kentucky isn’t new.

In 2014-15, the number was under 300. It peaked in 2018-19 with 710. But, with record numbers showing up at the border, this year is already 283 and that number doesn’t include any from the month of May.

There are still four months left in the fiscal year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.