Double fatal accident shuts down part of I-64 near Carter County fairgrounds

UPDATE 5/28/21 @ 12:31 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say two people were killed in an accident on I-64.

It happened in the eastbound lanes at milemarker 168, near the Carter County fairgrounds just west of Grayson.

Both eastbound lanes are shut down at this time.

East I-64 traffic should exit at Exit 161 at Olive Hill to US 60 east to KY 1947 to return to I-64 at Exit 172 at Grayson.

Traffic will be heavy along the detour route – especially at the exits, and at the KY 7 signal at Grayson.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, or prepare for delays.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/28/21 @ 11:38 a.m.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both eastbound lanes of I-64 are blocked at the 168 mile marker, adjacent to the Carter County fairgrounds just west of Grayson.

All eastbound I-64 traffic will be detoured for the next several hours, officials say.

East I-64 traffic should exit at Exit 161 at Olive Hill to US 60 east to KY 1947 to return to I-64 at Exit 172 at Grayson.

Traffic will be heavy along the detour route – especially at the exits, and at the KY 7 signal at Grayson.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, or prepare for delays.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.