Increased traffic a welcome sign of ‘normalcy’ for some Memorial Day travelers

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After a year filled with masks and social distancing, many people are looking forward to a more “normal” Memorial Day weekend.

The rest stop off of I-75 in Georgetown has been packed with travelers Friday morning.

People we’ve talked to are all mentioning one thing, traffic. Believe it or not, they’re saying that traffic is welcomed as a sign that this summer is going to be a whole lot more normal than the one last year.

AAA expects 37 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend, which is a 60 percent increase compared to last year. Millions of those travels will be hitting the road.

For many drivers, the biggest obstacle won’t be COVID-19, but, instead, gas prices. Right now, the national average is a little over $3 a gallon, the highest it’s been since 2014.

Still, people we spoke with Friday are not letting the prices get in the way of a weekend two years in the making.

“We had to cancel our trip last year due to Covid and we’ve been doing this for several years now,” one traveler said. “So, we don’t care about the traffic, we’ll just go with the flow and we’re ahead of it and having a good time.”

“It’s nice to finally almost get things back to normal after a year and a half of having to go and be protected, protect yourselves,” said another traveler.

With all of the increased traffic, travel times are expected to be about 20 percent longer than usual, with possible delays in late afternoons and early evenings.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.