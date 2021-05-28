Advertisement

Increased traffic a welcome sign of ‘normalcy’ for some Memorial Day travelers

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After a year filled with masks and social distancing, many people are looking forward to a more “normal” Memorial Day weekend.

The rest stop off of I-75 in Georgetown has been packed with travelers Friday morning.

People we’ve talked to are all mentioning one thing, traffic. Believe it or not, they’re saying that traffic is welcomed as a sign that this summer is going to be a whole lot more normal than the one last year.

AAA expects 37 million people will travel for Memorial Day weekend, which is a 60 percent increase compared to last year. Millions of those travels will be hitting the road.

For many drivers, the biggest obstacle won’t be COVID-19, but, instead, gas prices. Right now, the national average is a little over $3 a gallon, the highest it’s been since 2014.

Still, people we spoke with Friday are not letting the prices get in the way of a weekend two years in the making.

“We had to cancel our trip last year due to Covid and we’ve been doing this for several years now,” one traveler said. “So, we don’t care about the traffic, we’ll just go with the flow and we’re ahead of it and having a good time.”

“It’s nice to finally almost get things back to normal after a year and a half of having to go and be protected, protect yourselves,” said another traveler.

With all of the increased traffic, travel times are expected to be about 20 percent longer than usual, with possible delays in late afternoons and early evenings.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill...
Police: Missing Richmond man found safe
File image.
Lexington officials announce new voucher program to help end homelessness
Four hospital workers convicted for reckless abuse
Photo credit: Kings Island
Kings Island cuts hours, cites labor shortage

Latest News

The boys’ mother announced on Facebook Friday morning that Buddy Morgan has passed away.
Teen hurt in Fleming County crash dies
The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood...
22 more Eastern Kentucky counties added for FEMA Flooding Assistance
Several planes waiting to take off from runway 22 at Blue Grass Airport. (file photo)
Air travel expected to soar for Memorial Day weekend
Harambe, the 17-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla. (YouTube/CincinnatiZoo)
Friday marks five years since Harambe’s death at the Cincinnati Zoo after boy fell into exhibit