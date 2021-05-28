Advertisement

Kentucky COVID-19 restrictions relaxed at restaurant, bars

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky restaurant owners are certainly happy that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to lift.

Staring Friday, capacity is now increasing to 75 percent. Restaurants and bars can also return to normal business hours and restaurants can now serve customers at the bar.

Graham Waller, the owner of Winchell’s in Lexington, says he grateful that business is picking back up but noted there are still challenges with finding enough workers.

He says a grant from the city has helped tremendously. The restaurant used the money to hire a new chef this week and gave him a signing bonus.

The owner is thinking of other ways he can provide economic incentives to attract more staff.

“We’re still going to keep the menu smaller for the foreseeable future,” Waller. “It’s still going to affect our hours with earlier closing to try to keep the labor that we have in line where it needs to be.”

In two weeks, on June 11, restaurants can return to full capacity. At Winchell’s, the owner says much of that will depend on if they have enough staff.

The governor’s mandate for wearing a mask will also be lifted on June 11.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Going to the courthouse to get a driver’s license, or to get one renewed is soon going to be a...
Going to the courthouse for a driver’s license will soon be a thing of the past in Kentucky
Police say 31-year-old Paul Moenich was last seen in the area of Ashland Avenue and Big Hill...
Police: Missing Richmond man found safe
Four hospital workers convicted for reckless abuse
File image.
Lexington officials announce new voucher program to help end homelessness
Lexington police are on the scene of a shooting on E Sixth and Chestnut.
Police investigating shooting near downtown Lexington

Latest News

(Image: File photo)
Corbin man dead after pickup truck crashes into tree
Chartered flight of migrant children arrives in Knoxville
WKYT Investigates | Busload of migrant children arrives in Kentucky overnight
I-64 crash in Carter County.
Double fatal accident shuts down part of I-64 near Carter County fairgrounds
File image
Increased traffic a welcome sign of ‘normalcy’ for some Memorial Day travelers