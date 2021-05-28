Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/30: Charles Booker

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Charles Booker.

Charles Booker, who has formed an exploratory committee for a U.S. Senate seat, ran a tough race in the Democratic Senate primary last year. He lost to Amy McGrath, who lost to Republican Mitch McConnell.

Now, Booker has his eyes on Kentucky’s other Senate seat—the one held up by GOP Senator Rand Paul, who is seeking a third term in 2022.

Booker has staked out unapologetic progressive stands on issues and has been working to build an organization. A starting block for that was his Hood to the Holler initiative that played off his campaign slogan.

Booker served a term in the state House and has raised about half a million dollars for his exploratory U.S. Senate bid.

He joins us this week to dive into issues like the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, his stance on the death penalty, social justice issues and much more.

