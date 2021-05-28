Advertisement

Major expansion at Firestone plant in Williamsburg to bring 250 new jobs

Workers in southern Kentucky will play a role in the expansion of the electric car industry.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Firestone announced several hundred new jobs, which will be filled over the next few years in Williamsburg.

The 250 jobs will be part of a $51 million expansion of the plant that will be done in December of next year. Those workers will help make parts for electric cars, which is said to be an ever increasing industry.

More electric cars being made translate to a need for more electric car parts. Firestone in Williamsburg makes air springs and everyone from production associates to engineers are needed for the parts which will be built for the electric cars. Manager Wendy Goff says just about every department will be expanding, and these will be good paying jobs.

“The average salary including benefits is around $29 an hour. That’s an average between all the positions and the benefits Firestone provides for our employees,” Goff said.

Mayor Roddy Harrison says the $29 an hour wage will be a game changer for this region and could result in a local building boom for the region.

Firestone has been in Whitley County since 1989 and currently employs 500 people. You can find out more information about the jobs by following this link to the Bridgestone web page.

