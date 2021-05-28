Advertisement

Memorial Day weekend raises concerns for state parks as influx of visitors take to hiking trails

By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREAKS, Va. (WYMT) - State parks in the region such as the Breaks Interstate Park and Jenny Wiley State Resort Park have seen their fair share of rescues involving hikers and, with warm weather in the forecast and Memorial Day weekend coming soon, parks have voiced their concerns about hiker safety.

On Sunday, Buchanan County Police Department alerted officials with the Breaks Interstate Park about two hikers stranded at the bottom of the gorge on River Trail.

“Darkness had overtaken them down in the gorge,” said Break Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley. “They weren’t as prepared as they needed to be. They didn’t have flashlights, they didn’t have an adequate supply of water, and they also hadn’t brought maps.”

The two hikers, realizing they were in trouble, called local law enforcement for help.

“We were able to access them within an hour and fifteen minutes,” said Bradley. “A team of three rangers led them out and got them back to their vehicle shortly after midnight.”

This recent rescue has raised concerns with local parks and officials warn hikers, campers, kayakers, and all forms of outdoorsmen to remain safe this weekend.

“This time of year we’ve got to be alert about heat stress,” said Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Naturalist Trinity Shepherd. “Keep tabs on that, stay hydrated, and drink plenty of water.”

Parks are also reminding visitors to be safe and smart during their hiking adventures.

“Formulate a plan, study the map, and study the trail descriptions,” said Bradley. “Also, choose trails that coincide with your hiking ability and experience.”

As well as keeping help a dial away by having local law enforcement and emergency contacts in a cellphone.

“You may want to take a look at the park’s emergency contact number,” said Shepherd. “You should also have local police and fire department a dial away as well.”

