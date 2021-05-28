Police investigating shooting near downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting near downtown Lexington.

Police were called to the intersection of E Sixth Street and Chestnut Street at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say they were taken to the hospital but they don’t know the extent of their injuries.

They say a bullet hit a nearby home, but nobody inside was injured.

Officers say they’re trying to figure out details about a suspect, and are asking anyone who’s seen anything to call police.

